The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors has reappointed Jerry Mathiasen of Council Bluffs to the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board for a five-year term. The unanimous action was taken at the Supervisors’ meeting Feb. 7.

At its most recent meeting, the Conservation Board elected board officers for 2023. They are Chris Ruhaak of Council Bluffs as president, Eric Hough of Underwood as vice-president and Mathiasen as secretary.

Mathiasen had served two years of an unexpired term of a previous member on the board, which is dedicated to the conservation of natural resources while providing educational and recreational opportunities.

“Sincerely humbled to be reappointed by the Board of Supervisors to a full term,” Mathiasen said in a press release. “I appreciate the confidence that the Supervisors have in me, and for entrusting me to help manage our significant local natural resources."

Mark Shoemaker, executive director of Pottawattamie Conservation, cited the Supervisors’ recognition of Mathiasen’s dedication to PCCB, including not missing any meetings in his two years so far and for his regular “enthusiastic participation” in many conservation events.

Mathiasen is widely known for his leadership in public service and philanthropy. The retired president and CEO of the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation (now Community Foundation for Western Iowa), returned to his hometown of Council Bluffs following 14 years in Des Moines as a state government executive.

“We have a hardworking Pottawattamie County Conservation team and I’m excited to continue working with them,” Mathiasen said.

For more information on Pottawattamie County Conservation, visit pottconservation.com.