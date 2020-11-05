Moon may effect Leonid sightings

As with any meteor shower, the naked eye is the best way to view them. All you need is a chair, chaise lounge and a nice warm sleeping bag to protect you from the much cooler temperatures being forecast.

Leonids are the speediest of the 14 recognized showers that occur each year and enter our atmospheric layers at 44 miles per second.

This high speed and the forces applied to the meteoric debris mean they produce more fireballs than most showers do.

On another astronomical subject, four of our solar system’s bright planets are now easy sights for both early risers and those who enjoying early evening viewing.

Early risers will have no trouble locating the brilliant planet Venus if the early morning eastern sky is clear.

Shining at a -4 magnitude observers will be able to see a slender crescent moon very close to Venus on Wednesday.

For the evening viewers, planet Mars is mid-high in the eastern sky about an hour after sunset and is just past its closest approach to Earth. The unique thing about Mars at this stage of its orbit is the distinct reddish coloration we see.

The other two planets now visible in the evening are the giant Jupiter and the ringed Saturn now in the low southwestern sky just after sunset. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two planets.