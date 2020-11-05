Moon may effect Leonid sightings

The annual Leonid meteor shower begins tonight and will run through most of November, but viewers tonight will have to contend with a fairly bright moon that may hinder some of the dimmer meteor sightings.
By past performances observers usually spot 20 to 25 bright meteors per hour if the skies are clear.
The Leonids will reach their peak on Nov. 17.
This year, Earth will pass through a path of debris left by a 1998 passage of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. Because of Earth’s rotation, observers in Europe and Africa will see the most meteors since they will be on the side of Earth that encounters the debris path first.
There have already been several reports around the world of numerous fireballs being seen all of which are attributed to the Leonid shower. For observers in the Midwest, we’ll see about 25 meteors per hour while our overseas counterparts could see more than 100.
Earth is bombarded on a daily basis by space dust and debris that enters our upper atmospheric layers from all different directions. Astronomers refer to this type of meteoric motion as sporadic meteoroid background (SMB).
Meteor showers are different from these meteoroid backgrounds in that they last a few hours or days and are seen primarily from the constellation that gives them their name.
In the Leonids case, as you might imagine, that constellation is Leo, the Lion.
I doubt there is anyone still alive that can attest to the most massive display of Leonid meteors that occurred the night of Nov. 12, 1833.
The Leonids that night produced a storm of such proportions that thousands of observers believed the world was coming to an end.
Based on reports from the time, the sky was ablaze with more than 100 meteors per second. I can understand how this might cause some consternation among those witnessing the spectacle.
Forecasting the number of meteors that will be visible each year during the Leonids is made difficult because of cometary debris gets dispersed more and more by gravitational forces in space.
In November of 1966, I was a bit disappointed by the meager number of Leonid meteors I observed so I decided to call it a night around 11:45 p.m.
Imagine the disappointment when I found out later that the meteor numbers jumped fantastically during the early morning hours. Some amateur astronomers recorded 40 meteors per second.
And that brings up a good point — can anyone really accurately predict the number of meteors? The answer is no. It is mostly speculation based on time, motion and position and how much debris might still be in our path.
As with any meteor shower, the naked eye is the best way to view them. All you need is a chair, chaise lounge and a nice warm sleeping bag to protect you from the much cooler temperatures being forecast.
Leonids are the speediest of the 14 recognized showers that occur each year and enter our atmospheric layers at 44 miles per second.
This high speed and the forces applied to the meteoric debris mean they produce more fireballs than most showers do.
On another astronomical subject, four of our solar system’s bright planets are now easy sights for both early risers and those who enjoying early evening viewing.
Early risers will have no trouble locating the brilliant planet Venus if the early morning eastern sky is clear.
Shining at a -4 magnitude observers will be able to see a slender crescent moon very close to Venus on Wednesday.
For the evening viewers, planet Mars is mid-high in the eastern sky about an hour after sunset and is just past its closest approach to Earth. The unique thing about Mars at this stage of its orbit is the distinct reddish coloration we see.
The other two planets now visible in the evening are the giant Jupiter and the ringed Saturn now in the low southwestern sky just after sunset. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two planets.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!