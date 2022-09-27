Mt. Crescent Ski area readies to open

Mt. Crescent Ski Area, 17026 Snowhill Lane, Honey Creek, is set to open for the coming ski season with planned improvements.

The 106-acre property was purchased by Pottawattamie County last year in order to preserve rare, globally-significant ecosystems in Iowa’s Loess Hills and to expand recreation opportunities that provide public health and economic benefits for Pottawattamie County residents and visitors.

“After conducting a marketing analysis and determining what immediate improvements needed to be made, we are happy to announce that Mt. Crescent Ski Area will once again be serving our community as it has since 1960,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said in a news release. “We know how important this area is to Pottawattamie County and to our neighboring communities and we’re excited to make improvements that residents are asking for and to develop attractive and affordable four-season recreation opportunities.”

Pottawattamie County residents will receive a 25% discount on lift tickets and season passes. Tickets and passes will go on sale on Oct. 1 at skicrescent.com and official pricing will be announced then. Seasonal positions at the ski hill will also be posted on the county’s website, pottcounty-ia.gov, in the coming weeks.

The official opening date will be dependent on weather and temperature.

Immediate updates for the 2022-2023 ski season will focus on addressing deferred maintenance, increasing snow-making and grooming frequency throughout the season, and updating front-of-house operations to reduce wait times and improve the customer experience. Mt. Crescent Ski Area will also be open in the afternoon and evening on select weekdays to better accommodate working individuals and families.

Longer-term improvements to the property will include connecting Mt. Crescent Ski Area to Hitchcock Nature Center through new and expanded trail systems, making improvements to ski trails, and developing more four-season recreation opportunities.