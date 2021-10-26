New improvements made at Hitchcock Nature Center

Pottawattamie Conservation has recently made updates at the Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek to “enhance the visitor experience and protect the park’s rare Loess soil and ecosystems.”

Due to the higher traffic during the pandemic, the nature center noticed more wear and tear throughout the park — from infrastructure to the ecosystems that call the park home. Over the past 10 years, the park has seen a 500% increase in visitors, according to a press release.

“Loess soil found at Hitchcock and along the western edge of Iowa was formed by glaciers and wind that blew dust and silt into high dunes during the last ice age, which ended about 12,000 years ago,” the release said.

According to the release, the new updates include:

Forty new parking spaces near the Moonseed and Boardwalk trailheads and expanded overflow lot, as well as ADA-compliant parking near the Loess Hills Lodge.

Roads have been widened in several areas for safer two-way travel.

The widened main park entrance now allows for two-way travel in and out of the park.

There are now two main entrance lanes and a total of four entrance-fee pay stations.