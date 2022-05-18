New ownership at Bent Tree Golf Club

Bent Tree Golf Club, home of the Iowa Western golf team, has come under new ownership with golf season just around the corner.

The new ownership group has big plans for the 225-acre Council Bluffs course.

“We plan to not only redesign sections of the course for more enjoyable play, but we also are restructuring membership pricing and daily rates. We hope it will become a destination for all golfers in the area,” Bruce Rasmussen, who is part of the new ownership team, said in a press release.

The course is located four miles east of Council Bluffs and is laid out over rolling terrain. Elevation changes, that at times reach nearly 100 feet from tee to fairway, provide a stern challenge for all golfers.

“Bent Tree is a links style golf course with native grass, rolling hills and elevation changes that make it challenging enough to really work on your game. The new ownership team is excited to get the opportunity to improve an already great course. We plan to start by improving green maintenance and bunker conditions, as well as increasing rough mowing, improving the cart path and removing downed trees,” said Pat Hensley, another member on the new ownership team.

The new ownership is extremely excited to welcome the new golf season at the course, located at 23579 Highway 6.

Bent Tree Golf Club offers a pro shop, private lessons, full dining room and five tee sets; the course can be enjoyed by all levels of golfers. The course was designed by Jeffrey O. Brauer. For more information, visit https://benttreegolfcb.com.