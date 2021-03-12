New program to begin at Botna Bend Park

Pottawattamie Conservation will begin its “2021 Building Better Birders” program partnership, on March 25 with two programs.

“Building Better Birders is a programming series designed to improve the bird identification skills of local citizens and promote a greater interest in community science programming,” a press release said.

These two programs — Raptors of Iowa at 6 p.m. and Owl Prowl Night Hike at 9 p.m., will take place at Botna Park in Hancock. These workshops are free of charge.

Kelly McKay will conduct the events with help from Mark Roberts and Brian Ritter. McKay works with BioEco Research and Monitoring Center, Roberts works with Clinton County Conservation and Ritter with Nahant Marsh Education Center.

“Raptors of Iowa is designed to introduce participants to commonly spotted raptor species and will include raptor identification tips, a look at raptor adaptations, migration and more,” the release said.

With Owl Prowl Night Hike, participants will explore the park after dark with a guided hike. Through the hike, participants will learn about common owl species as they listen for their distinctive calls in the night, according to the release.