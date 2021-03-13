New trail stop park to be constructed along Eastern Hills

Council Bluffs city officials announced the location for a new trail stop park on the northeast corner of the recently constructed roundabout along Eastern Hills Drive.

The land was previously a roadbed for the former State Orchard Road. The area is approximately one acre.

“The Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park is a long-awaited addition to the east end of town,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release from the city. “We are thrilled to see the park coming to fruition and look forward to the day it is animated with energetic children.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The future park, known as Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park, will serve as a trail stop for families using the Council Bluffs trail system. The park also provides a vibrant public play space within walking distance of the surrounding neighborhoods, the release said. Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park amenities include a shelter, picnic tables, bicycle parking, benches and a play structure.