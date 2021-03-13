New trail stop park to be constructed along Eastern Hills

Council Bluffs city officials announced the location for a new trail stop park on the northeast corner of the recently constructed roundabout along Eastern Hills Drive.
The land was previously a roadbed for the former State Orchard Road. The area is approximately one acre.
“The Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park is a long-awaited addition to the east end of town,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a release from the city. “We are thrilled to see the park coming to fruition and look forward to the day it is animated with energetic children.”
The future park, known as Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park, will serve as a trail stop for families using the Council Bluffs trail system. The park also provides a vibrant public play space within walking distance of the surrounding neighborhoods, the release said. Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park amenities include a shelter, picnic tables, bicycle parking, benches and a play structure.
The play structure at Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park will embrace a modern design, the city said. With no prescribed entry or exit points, the play structure will offer age-appropriate challenges for kids ages 5-12. The colorful configuration of play equipment will attract kids to the outdoors, build their strength and agility, and encourage healthy lifestyles. The City of Council Bluffs will share conceptual renderings as they become available.
“We value the importance of active, outdoor play for children,” Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director Vincent Martorello said in the release. “The Eastern Hills Trail Stop Park will be another wonderful place for kids in Council Bluffs to exercise their body and imagination.”
Construction is expected to begin in June, with completion slated for September.