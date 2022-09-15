Nuke-Con invites gamers to Mid-America Center

Nuke-Con will host its 32nd annual gaming convention at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, from Sept. 23-25.

The three-day gaming convention includes board games, such as Catan, Ticket to Ride, Carcassonne); roleplaying games, such as Dungeons and Dragons, Adventurers League, Pathfinder/Starfinder Society, Shadowrun Missions, and independent one-shot games; card games, including Magic: The Gathering and trading card games; miniature wargaming; game industry panels; silent auction for used game paraphernalia; and game industry guests of honor such as Palladium author Steven Dawes, Steel Angel Studio artist Fredd Gorham and Our Family Plays Games — previously featured on Good Morning America — who is one of our many proud sponsors.

Along with vendors and displays, gamers are invited to come escape reality and spend the weekend playing.

Doors open for registration Friday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m., with gaming from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) registration begins at 8 a.m., with gaming from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. On Sunday, Sept. 25, registration and gaming start at 9 a.m. and the convention ends at 6 p.m. Cost for the weekend badge is $35 via the website: nuke-con.com, or $40 at the door. Children ages 6 to 12 can attend for only $6 for the weekend, with the purchase of an adult badge. Children under 6 are free.

Nuke-Con is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting the positive educational, social and entertainment aspects in all types of gaming hobbies. Each year, the group hosts a family-oriented three-day weekend of games, along with several game days throughout the year.

Nuke-Con is a proud supporter of Extra Life, a fundraising program that unites thousands of gamers around the world to play games in support of Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. In the greater Omaha metro area, funds raised go to the Children’s Hospital Foundation, which helps the hospital provide needed medical care and support for children and their families.