One city pool open, one to go amid lifeguard shortage, mechanical issue

The aquatics director said the pandemic effects include a lower number of certifications over the past year — “those have definitely been limited due to COVID. Now it’s catching up with us” — along with the reticence of some to return to the workforce because of the virus, while others are looking for only part-time work.

The struggle to hire isn’t unique to Council Bluffs pools. A lifeguard shortage in Omaha led the city to adjust its public pool hours. Bond said he’s heard similar stories from the Omaha suburbs. And media outlets have reported shortages in the Sioux City, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas and beyond in Iowa.

And, there’s an overall workforce shortage throughout the state and U.S. Iowa’s unemployment rate is 3.8%, 10th lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While Bond is hopeful the class that ends June 10 brings positive results, he’s hopeful more potential lifeguards apply.

“We just encourage people if they’re interested in guarding, to get on the website and we’ll get a hold of them,” Bond said.

Applications are available at councilbluffs-ia.gov under the “Employment” tab. Bond noted the starting salary has been increased to $12 per hour.