Outdoor News: Application process for Trees for Kids program now open; Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual turkey hunting courses

DES MOINES — Here’s the latest news and information from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources:
Application process for Trees for Kids program now open
The popular Trees for Kids grant program is now accepting applications through Friday, March 5.
Grantees can be awarded up to $2,500 to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on public property and involve youth education.
The following counties align with federal grant requirements and will receive first preference: Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page, but all applications are welcome from across the state and grants will be awarded outside of these priority counties as well.
To apply for the grant, visit: https://www.iowadnr.gov/conservation/forestry/educational-opportunities.
Media contact: Gabriele Edwards, DNR Urban Forestry Program, (515) 822-1031, Gabriele.Edwards@dnr.iowa.gov
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual turkey hunting courses
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a two-part virtual turkey hunting course to individuals who have little to no turkey hunting experience or would like to further improve their current skills.
“If you haven’t turkey hunted at all or are looking to sharpen your skills, then these are the courses for you,” said, Jamie Cook program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
Staff with the Iowa DNR and members of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be providing the instruction for both courses.
Join online for two evenings of all thing’s turkey hunting. During the first course, participants will have the chance to learn turkey history, habitat, behavior, regulations, safety and gear. During the second course, participants will have the chance to learn skills such as strategies, tactics, calling, field dressing and cooking recipes. Both courses will have knowledge staff and volunteers leading the course and participants will have the chance to ask questions.
The courses are geared for participants age 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.
Courses are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 16 and March 23. For more information and to begin the registration process go to:
March 16: Virtual Learn to Hunt Turkey Workshop — Part 1 tinyurl.com/axd43rnehttps://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=1740
March 23: Virtual Learn to Hunt Turkey Workshop — Part 2 https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=1741