Outdoor News: Application process for Trees for Kids program now open; Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual turkey hunting courses

“If you haven’t turkey hunted at all or are looking to sharpen your skills, then these are the courses for you,” said, Jamie Cook program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Staff with the Iowa DNR and members of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be providing the instruction for both courses.

Join online for two evenings of all thing’s turkey hunting. During the first course, participants will have the chance to learn turkey history, habitat, behavior, regulations, safety and gear. During the second course, participants will have the chance to learn skills such as strategies, tactics, calling, field dressing and cooking recipes. Both courses will have knowledge staff and volunteers leading the course and participants will have the chance to ask questions.

The courses are geared for participants age 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Courses are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 16 and March 23. For more information and to begin the registration process go to:

March 16: Virtual Learn to Hunt Turkey Workshop — Part 1 tinyurl.com/axd43rnehttps://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=1740