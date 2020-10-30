Outdoor News: Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual squirrel and rabbit hunting workshop

The program is provided through a partnership with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.

Fall is a great time to catch fish in Iowa’s rivers

Enjoy Iowa’s natural landscapes fishing Iowa’s rivers and streams this fall. A unique angling challenge is hidden around every bend.

“You are never far from one of Iowa’s many rivers,” said Greg Gelwicks, Iowa DNR interior rivers research biologist. “Fall is a great time to give them a try.”

Fish become more active and hungry when the stream temperature drops. “Look for actively feeding fish where riffles enter pools or rocky areas,” Gelwicks said. “They sit there out of the current and wait for food to come by.”

Many fish in Iowa’s rivers search out deep pools with very little current to spend the winter. Fish start to move to overwintering areas in October, and most fish will arrive by November.

“Anglers willing to brave chilly temperatures can be rewarded if they also seek out these areas,” Gelwicks said.