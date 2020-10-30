Outdoor News: Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual squirrel and rabbit hunting workshop

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook squirrel and rabbit to individuals who have little to no hunting experience.
This virtual workshop consists of one online knowledge and skills building session with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient small game hunters.
“For those interested in the small game hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting squirrels and rabbits such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, clean and cook small game.
The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those younger than 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot. The course will be held Nov. 10 and will cover topics such as habitat and biology, hunting regulations, strategies, equipment and cooking. For more information and to begin the registration process please visit:
Nov. 10: register-ed.com/events/view/163539
The program is provided through a partnership with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.
Fall is a great time to catch fish in Iowa’s rivers
Enjoy Iowa’s natural landscapes fishing Iowa’s rivers and streams this fall. A unique angling challenge is hidden around every bend.
“You are never far from one of Iowa’s many rivers,” said Greg Gelwicks, Iowa DNR interior rivers research biologist. “Fall is a great time to give them a try.”
Fish become more active and hungry when the stream temperature drops. “Look for actively feeding fish where riffles enter pools or rocky areas,” Gelwicks said. “They sit there out of the current and wait for food to come by.”
Many fish in Iowa’s rivers search out deep pools with very little current to spend the winter. Fish start to move to overwintering areas in October, and most fish will arrive by November.
“Anglers willing to brave chilly temperatures can be rewarded if they also seek out these areas,” Gelwicks said.
Channel catfish will move to the deepest holes they can find in larger streams, often with depths greater than 15 feet, if available. Walleyes can be found in these same pools, but will also use slightly shallower areas with little current. Look for smallmouth bass in deep holes with boulders or woody structure.
When fish first move to wintering holes, deep running crankbaits and jigs with plastics work well. As water temperatures drop, switch to a jig and minnow fished slowly for best results. Try the upper Wapsipinicon River (Buchanan and Linn counties) or upper Cedar River
(Black Hawk and Bremer counties) for smallmouth bass. The Shell Rock River (Butler and Bremer counties) or upper Cedar Rivers (Black Hawk or Bremer Counties) are a great choice for walleye.
An extensive list of Iowa’s rivers, with information on access points and native species, is available on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Where-to-Fish/Interior-Rivers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!