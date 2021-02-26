Outdoor News: Pott. County Conservation summer nature camps registration opens March 1; A Land Ethic Workshop: Waterfowl Identification

• A reading & discussion of Aldo Leopold’s essay “Geese Return”

• An introduction to nature journaling

Cost for this program is $15 per person per individual session, or, participants may register for the entire 10-session season at the discounted price of $75. Attendees who register for the full programming series will receive a copy of “A Sand County Almanac” and a blank journal for use during the class. Participants do not need to attend every session to enjoy this programming series.

This program is intended for participants age 14 and older with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. Online pre-registration is required as space is limited, visit pottconservation.com to register online in minutes. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.

Participants should note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we are planning on presenting all programs in the “Land Ethic Workshop” series online. Participants will need an internet connection and be willing to use the Zoom online meeting platform to attend.