Outdoor News: Pott. County Conservation summer nature camps registration opens March 1; A Land Ethic Workshop: Waterfowl Identification

A round-up of local conservation news:
Pottawattamie County Conservation summer nature camps registration opens March 1
Pottawattamie Conservation is offering its 2021 Summer Nature Camps. Camps for youth pre-k through ninth grade with a focus on fostering an understanding and appreciation of Iowa’s unique environment.
Campers will experience traditional summer camp games, outdoor adventures, and skill building activities during these immersive, hands-on camps.
Check out pottconservation.com for full information on each of the camps listed below:
Campers Age 3 to 5: $15 per camper per camp
Rockin’ Reptiles: Aug. 2
Magnificent Mammals: Aug. 3
Awesome Amphibians: Aug. 4
Impressive Insects: Aug. 5
Brilliant Birds: Aug. 6
Campers entering first and second grade: $75 per camper
Wild Ones at Hitchcock Nature Center: June 15t-17
Wild Ones at Arrowhead Park: July 13-15
Campers entering third and fourth grade: $75 per camper
Wild Seekers at Hitchcock Nature Center: June 22-24
Wild Seekers at Arrowhead Park: July 20-22
Campers entering fifth and sixth grade: $75 per camper
Wild Wanderers at Hitchcock Nature Center: June 29-July 1
Wild Wanderers at Arrowhead Park: July 27-29
Campers entering seventh, eighth and ninth grade: $100 per camper
Into the Wild at Arrowhead Park & Botna Bend Park: July 6-8
For more information or to register, go online to pottconservation.com.
A Land Ethic Workshop: Waterfowl Identification
Educator Ron Cisar will present the first full session of Pottawattamie County Conservation’s 2021 season of “A Land Ethic Workshop” from 9 a.m. to noon on March 20. This program will be held entirely online and is perfect for anyone with an interest in conservation and a desire to develop a better understanding of the natural world outside their own front door.
The March program participants will enjoy a full morning of instruction and learning, including:
• Waterfowl identification study
• An introduction to Iowa’s Loess Hills
• A reading & discussion of Aldo Leopold’s essay “Geese Return”
• An introduction to nature journaling
Cost for this program is $15 per person per individual session, or, participants may register for the entire 10-session season at the discounted price of $75. Attendees who register for the full programming series will receive a copy of “A Sand County Almanac” and a blank journal for use during the class. Participants do not need to attend every session to enjoy this programming series.
This program is intended for participants age 14 and older with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. Online pre-registration is required as space is limited, visit pottconservation.com to register online in minutes. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
Participants should note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we are planning on presenting all programs in the “Land Ethic Workshop” series online. Participants will need an internet connection and be willing to use the Zoom online meeting platform to attend.