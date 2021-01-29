Outdoor News: Winter safety tips; rules and licensing changes

• Let someone know where you are going and when you will return.

• Check ice thickness as you go out — there could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed.

• Avoid off-colored snow or ice. It is usually a sign of weakness.

• The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.

• Bring along these basic items to help keep you safe: hand warmers, ice cleats to help prevent falls, ice picks (wear around your neck) to help you crawl out of the water if you fall in, a life jacket, a floating safety rope, a whistle to call for help, a basic first aid kit and extra dry clothes including a pair of gloves.

Spend a winter day ice fishing

If you’ve never gone ice fishing before, it’s time to get in on the fun. Bundle up the family and enjoy some of the best fishing experiences of the year.

“A day on the ice is a great way to get out, recreate responsibly and enjoy some socially distanced fun,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resource. “Dress warm, have fun, and stay safe on the ice this winter.”