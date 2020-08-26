Outdoors News: Iowa’s teal hunting season begins Sept. 1; rabbit, squirrel season opens Sept. 5

Iowa’s teal hunting season begins Sept. 1
Iowa’s 16-day statewide teal-only hunting season begins Sept. 1 and all indicators are pointing towards hunters having a good year in Iowa.
“We likely had good production on our marshes this spring. Currently wetland conditions vary across the state with many areas drier than recent years. This is not necessarily bad because teal often select shallow water and mud flats which should be abundant this year. But it is very important that hunters scout prior to hunting,” said Orrin Jones, state waterfowl biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Teal are an abundant species that is lightly harvested. They are a fun species to hunt because they decoy fairly easily and often will make a few passes over the marsh, which makes it a good season to bring a young or novice hunter along.”
Part of the attraction to teal hunting, in addition to more comfortable weather, is that hunters don’t need a lot of gear to have an enjoyable hunt — just a dozen or two decoys, camouflage to blend in with the background and boots or waders (or a dog) to get any downed birds.
Jones suggested hunters prepare for the season by going through their equipment and replacing any that’s worn out or broken and spend some time scouting the areas they plan to hunt.
“Scouting is an important part of waterfowl hunting. Finding shallow wetlands with vegetation is a key to success. It’s tough to predict when the birds are going to push through but hunting a wetland with water and food will improve the chances to find teal,” he said.
Because this is a teal-only hunting season, properly identifying teal is crucial.
“Set up in a place with good visibility and use the sun to your advantage either over your shoulder or at your back. Look closely to determine if it’s a teal and if you’re unsure, give them a pass — they’ll come around again,” Jones said.
The September teal season is a bonus season that does not count against the number of days available for the regular duck season. It has different shooting hours from regular duck season; shooting hours for teal season begins at sunrise and ends at sunset. Hunters are required to limit their gun to holding no more than three shells and must use nontoxic shot only. The daily bag limit is six teal with a possession limit of 18.
Iowa’s rabbit, squirrel season opens Sept. 5
The good news for Iowa’s cottontail rabbit hunters is that Iowa has a strong population of rabbits, similar to last year, with the southern and east central part of the state seeing the best overall numbers. The better news for hunters is Iowa’s cottontail rabbit season begins Sept. 5 statewide.
“It should be another great year for rabbit hunting not only for experienced hunters, but for young or novice hunters who can learn necessary skills with little competition,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Last year, an estimated 15,200 hunters harvested more than 54,000 cottontail rabbits. The most popular way to hunt is with a shotgun walking brushy areas with grass next to crop fields in the morning or evening. It can be done individually or with a group of friends.
Rabbit hunting does not require a significant investment or high tech equipment, just a shotgun and some shells. Rabbit is a lean, low fat meat and popular table fare considered a delicacy in many culinary circles.
Cottontail rabbit season is Sept. 5 to Feb. 28, 2021. The daily limit is 10 rabbits with a possession limit of 20. Jackrabbit season is closed. While wearing blaze orange clothing is not required to hunt rabbits, it is recommended. Shooting hours for rabbits is sunrise to sunset.
Iowa’s cottontail rabbit population estimates are included in the recently completed August roadside survey of upland wildlife species. Results will likely be published around the first week of September at iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey.
Iowa’s squirrel population generally follows the acorn production and last year saw good production statewide, with white oak and bur oak leading the way.
Squirrel hunting is an inexpensive and exciting way to get introduced into hunting. Those new to hunting can gain valuable woodsmanship skills as squirrels will twist and turn hunters through the woodlands.
“One beauty of squirrel hunting is if you mess up and spook a squirrel there is usually another one just down the ridge, this provides lots of opportunities for success,” said Jim Coffey, forest wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR. “Experienced hunters often say that they haven’t hunted squirrels since they were a kid. Well, this is the year to be a kid again. Get yourself outside chasing squirrels and bring someone new to hunting along. Squirrels are definitely an underutilized resource.”
Hunters will generally find plenty of squirrels and little competition. This would also be a good opportunity to do some scouting for a spring turkey hunt or to look for whitetail deer rubs before bow season.
“These honed skills will make you an overall better hunter. Many of the skills needed for squirrel hunting are also used for spring turkey hunting,” Coffey said.
Last year, nearly 16,000 squirrel hunters harvested approximately 89,000 squirrels.
Squirrel season is Sept. 5 to Jan. 31, 2021, with a daily bag limit of six total or combination of red fox squirrels or eastern grey squirrels and a possession limit of 12. Fox squirrels are generally found in more open pasture timber and woodlots whereas grey squirrels tend to be in more mature timber. There is no restriction on shooting hours.
Hunters looking for places to go rabbit or squirrel hunting should use Iowa’s online hunting atlas at www.iowadnr.gov/hunting, with more than 600,000 acres of public land that allows hunting.
Iowa Outdoors Expo goes virtual
The Iowa Outdoor Expo has gone virtual this year, and extended the opportunity to learn about the outdoors for the entire month of September.
Visit iowadnr.gov/expo starting on Sept. 1 to view several family, friendly videos and resources to expand your skills and knowledge about recreating in Iowa’s Great Outdoors.
The virtual Outdoor Expo will have the same fun and informative villages as the in-person version like archery, bow fishing, camping, canoeing, fishing, kayaking, kids’ activities, outdoor cooking, shooting ports, wild animals, and more. Each village offers self-guided activities, how to videos and where to go to participate in various outdoor activities.
“We will also be offering several free virtual workshops all month long,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education administrator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Be sure to sign your family up. You may discover a new skill or activity that you will end up enjoying for a lifetime.”
This event is co-coordinated by the Des Moines Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Iowa DNR.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!