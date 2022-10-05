PACE Halloween programming kicks off Friday

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment will host a Haunted History Trivia Night on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Get into the haunted holiday spirit this Halloween season with PACE at its first ever Haunted History Pub Night. Test your knowledge of legendary haunting cases, like the Villisca Axe Murder House, Winchester House, Squirrel Cage Jail and the Stanley Hotel, and maybe learn something new.

Winner takes home two free class vouchers.

This event is free and open to adults. The event will take place at McCormick's 1894, the bar inside the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

Following the event, join Strawberry Olive with TEDx Omaha for a presentation on Terror Management Theory as part of PACE's Speaker Series.

"There's nothing wrong with fearing death, it's how we allow that anxiety to influence our human thinking and behavior that can lead to troubling actions," reads the event description.

The discussion will run from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free, but seating is limited. RSVP to reserve a spot at bit.ly/SpeakerSeries_TerrorManagementOct07.

Following the presentation, TEDx Omaha will announce its upcoming schedule.

The PACE art gallery will also be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.