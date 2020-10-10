Parks and Rec hosting youth scavenger hunt around town next week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To play, participants should download and print a scavenger scorecard at cbparksandrec.org. The, they can visit one or more of the listed city parks and locate the plaque with a scavenger hunt clue. Children should write the clue on their scorecard and then turn in the completed scavenger hunt scorecard by noon on Oct. 19, at the Parks and recreation office, 209 Pearl St.

Completed Scorecards can also be emailed to Bocken at kbocken@councilbluffs-ia.gov.

According to Bocken, each of the following provides one entrance to win a prize: Each park completed, naming the person quoted and participants submitting photos of themselves at each park.

Participants are required to socially distance and wear a mask when/if social distancing isn’t possible. Also, Bocken said those participating need to make sure they don’t trespass on private property.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bocken told the Nonpareil the outing provides a great outlet for kids to have some fun outside. And, she said, part of the fun is that they can really participate how they choose.