Phase Four of riverfront revitalization to include woodland restoration, treetop walk, observation tower and climbing 'adventure'

Changes to the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River front will continue as future plans, for now, include a treetop walk, an observation tower, an adventure course, and a pier.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said residents can expect to see changes happening this spring at River’s Edge as Phase Four the riverfront revitalization begins.
“Ten years ago the riverfront was a wooded and underutilized area,” Walsh said in a release issued by city Communications Officer Ashley Kruse. “Today, we have award-winning public spaces, trail connections, commercial development, and the progress will continue.”
Improvements to the Council Bluffs riverfront began in 2007, and Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park opened in 2013. Since then, River’s Edge has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy access to the water’s edge, open landscapes, natural habitat, and dramatic views of the Omaha skyline and Missouri River, according to the release.
Phase Four of the project begins this spring with 90 acres of woodland restoration north of Tom Hanafan Park. Cleanup starts with removing flood and woodland debris from the area. Then, hiking trails will be established through the forest floor, providing an intimate experience with nature, the release said.
The treetop walk brings an elevated experience to River’s Edge that is “structurally beautiful from above and below.” Conceptual renderings illustrate 2,480 linear feet of treetop walk through the woodland area and a connection to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The project team will begin designing the treetop walk this spring, and construction is slated for November 2021 through September 2022.
Phase Four is funded entirely by private donations, the release stated. The estimated budget is $50 million, and the Iowa West Foundation has provided the lead gift of $15 million disbursed over five years. Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact is securing additional donors through specific fundraising efforts. Tax increases are not part of the funding plan.
“The most recent phase of River’s Edge will attract local residents and community visitors to the area while supporting the potential for additional economic development,” Pete Tulipana, president of SINC, said in the city’s release. “This reimagining of our riverfront is truly transforming our region.”
A 130-foot observation tower and a climbing adventure course are planned for 2022-2023. The observation tower takes visitors above the trees and provides “unique” river, woodland, and city views. The climbing adventure course provides “challenging outdoor experiences” with a 50-foot climbing wall, ropes course, zip line, caving, and roll gliding. A pier that offers an above-water experience taking visitors “beyond the water’s edge” is intended for 2024. Conceptual renderings can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov/riversedge.
“The joint effort to revitalize the Council Bluffs riverfront is nothing short of amazing,” Walsh said. “River’s Edge continues to be a prime example of a successful public-private partnership. We are grateful to our partners in the private sector for their commitment to improving Council Bluffs.”
The design team has mitigated the potential for flooding within their recommended concepts. All of the proposed structures will be designed to withstand the force of floodwaters and the structurers will be built above the flood zone, at the levee system’s elevation.
River’s Edge Phase Four intends to remold the “wet” (west) side of the levee into a beautiful and natural place for residents and visitors to enjoy, the release stated.
“The lookout pier, treetop walk, and first level of the observation tower will be located above the top of the levee. As such, all of the improvements will remain open during high river events,” Chris Koenig, senior project manager for HDR, said in the city’s release. “All of the improvements will be supported by piles driven to bedrock and designed for flood conditions including the potential impacts from ice.”
Invasive trees and plant material detrimental to shoreline stability and ecology will be removed from River’s Edge. The design team works closely with specialists to ensure the plant material is compatible with flooding conditions and will thrive with the river fluctuations. All proposed trees and vegetation shall consist of native species that intend to restore the riverfront’s ecosystem.
“River’s Edge is unique to Council Bluffs and its strong identity increases local pride in our community,” Walsh said. “It’s a prime example of how Council Bluffs is unlike anywhere else. On Purpose.”
Conceptual renderings and additional information can be found online at councilbluffs-ia.gov/riversedge.