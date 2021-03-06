Phase Four of riverfront revitalization to include woodland restoration, treetop walk, observation tower and climbing 'adventure'

The design team has mitigated the potential for flooding within their recommended concepts. All of the proposed structures will be designed to withstand the force of floodwaters and the structurers will be built above the flood zone, at the levee system’s elevation.

River’s Edge Phase Four intends to remold the “wet” (west) side of the levee into a beautiful and natural place for residents and visitors to enjoy, the release stated.

“The lookout pier, treetop walk, and first level of the observation tower will be located above the top of the levee. As such, all of the improvements will remain open during high river events,” Chris Koenig, senior project manager for HDR, said in the city’s release. “All of the improvements will be supported by piles driven to bedrock and designed for flood conditions including the potential impacts from ice.”

Invasive trees and plant material detrimental to shoreline stability and ecology will be removed from River’s Edge. The design team works closely with specialists to ensure the plant material is compatible with flooding conditions and will thrive with the river fluctuations. All proposed trees and vegetation shall consist of native species that intend to restore the riverfront’s ecosystem.