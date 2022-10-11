 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIKEtober explores Pottawattamie County trails

PHOTOS: BIKEtober explores Pottawattamie County trails

A bicyclist waves while riding along the 100 block of West Broadway as she embarks on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
A bicyclist wears lederhosen as riders prepare to embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Bicyclists cheer as they prepare to embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Cole Epley, right, and his wife, Robyn, at left in front, don lederhosen and a dirndl as they lead a group of bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway during the start of the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Celebratory confetti floats in the air behind Barley’s as bicyclists prepare to embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Paul Johnson of Papillion, Neb., right, and his wife, Erin, at left, cruise along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embarks on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Celeste Groenjes of La Vista, Neb., right, and her husband, Trevor, cruise along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embarks on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
Bicyclists ride along the 100 block of West Broadway as they embark on the annual BIKEtober fundraiser ride on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riders could choose between a 12- or 20-mile course, which explored various spots along the Pottawattamie County trail system. The fun continued following the ride, as the event was held in conjunction with BLOCKtober in the Bluffs in the lot behind the 100 Block businesses, where guests tailgated, listened to live music, sampled German food and beer and participated in a stein hoisting contest. All proceeds from the ride will benefit The 712 Initiative and the Pottawattamie County Trail Association.
