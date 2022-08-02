PHOTOS: Carter Lake Days provides fun-filled weekend

Be the first to know
Carter Lake Days gets underway tonight for a two-day event running both Friday and Saturday this year.
A year after returning to something like Westfair normalcy, organizers are launching the event with renewed enthusiasm.
Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry – along with rabbits, goats, hogs and a few others species — to the Pottawattamie County Fair!
The new campground at Iowa’s Lake Manawa State Park has opened, and it’s already a hit with visitors from near and far.
