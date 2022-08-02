 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carter Lake Days provides fun-filled weekend

PHOTOS: Carter Lake Days provides fun-filled weekend

080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p1

Guests line 13th Street as the 2022 Carter Lake Days parade takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p2

Barnaby, bottom center, a Yorkshire terrier owned by James Bicket, left, pokes his head underneath tinsel dangling off the Carter Lake United Methodist Church float as they cruise along 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p3

Junir Jackets cheerleaders from Carter Lake Elementary School march along 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p4

Local Tangier Shriners spray parade goers with water tanks along 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p5

Wheels the Clown high fives kids lined up on 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p6

Grand Marshal Patti Midkiff, top, and her granddaughter, Elena Anderson, 6, toss candy to parade goers along 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p7

Syrenz the Clown, left, high fives fellow local Tangier Shriners while heading north along 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p8

From left, Ryan Hartog, Carly Consolver, 4, Stephanie Consolver, Brooks Krumwiede, 2, and Kyla Krumwiede wave to passing parade floats on 13th Street during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
080222-cbn-news-carter-lake-days-p9

Kids line up along 13th Street for candy during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Carter Lake residents and guests celebrated the city with a number activities spread across last Friday and Saturday, including a carnival, live music, bike rodeo and a fireworks show to wrap up the festivities.
