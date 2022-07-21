 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Coolin' off

072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p1

Julia Parkhill, right, 5, splashes water at Oliver Winship, 5, at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p2

From right, Emily Parkhill snaps a selfie as her kids Julia, 5, and Charlie, 3, enjoy some flavored ice pops at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p3

Harrison Myers, 4, runs through a water fountain.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p4

Asa McPherson, 4, walks through a water fountain at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p5

Kids splash around at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p6

Machaela Clark, standing right of center, holds her daughter, Charlie, 3, as kids splash around at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p7

Machaela Clark carries her daughter, Charlie, 3, through a water fountain.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p8

Charlie Parkhill, 3, runs through a water fountain at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p9

Asa McPherson, 4, dons goggles as kids splash around at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072122-cbn-news-hydrant-p10

Carolyn Broderson, 7, enjoys a flavored ice pop at Kimball Park during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue on July 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
