Travis McCord, left, and his son, Camden, 10, second from right, watch their lines while ice fishing at Big Lake Park following a rainbow trout stocking by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Wayne Wingert with Big Spring Fish Hatchery in Elkader brought about 800 of the fish from across the state to stock at Big Lake to help boost the fishing conditions at the park from winter into spring. A handful of families and anglers attended the stocking to fish right away. Licensed anglers will need to purchase a trout fee to fish for and possess trout in Iowa. More information can be found at iowadnr.gov.