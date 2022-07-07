 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fun at Lake Manawa

PHOTOS: Fun at Lake Manawa

070722-cbn-news-manawa-fun-p1

From left, Robin Hanson, Rebecca Barnhart, Amy Stevenson and Deanna Knauss float on some tubes while enjoying a day at the beach at Lake Manawa State Park on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. While the temperature was cooler than past days, the humidity made it feel warm enough to hit the water.
070722-cbn-news-manawa-fun-p2

A great blue heron stands atop a tree branch sticking out of the water at Lake Manawa State Park on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
070722-cbn-news-manawa-fun-p3

A girl floats in a tube off the beach as a boat speeds by in the background at Lake Manawa State Park on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
070722-cbn-news-manawa-fun-p4

From left, Siblings Elsie, 4; Eli, 2; and Owen Nix, 5; all from Omaha, splash around in the water.
070722-cbn-news-manawa-fun-p5

A family has some fun in the water while enjoying a day at the beach at Lake Manawa State Park on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. While the temperature was cooler than past days, the humidity made it feel warm enough to hit the water.
