Fun happens at Westfair

PHOTOS: Fun happens at Westfair

073022-cbn-news-westfair-p5

ABOVE: From left, Archer Shriver, 4; Brody Shannon, 8; Titan Shannon, 4; and Everett Shannon, 6; stand atop a John Deere S780 combine as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p4

Jada James with the Hardin Knights 4-H Club, 13, washes her bottle calf ahead of competition as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022. There's plenty more action going on Saturday, with the 4-H and FFA market beef and dog shows going on at 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. Westfair motocross practice takes place at 9 a.m., pony rides will run from 2 to 5 p.m. in the green space and the Cycle Circus Live show will go on at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. The night ends with the figure 8 races inside the arena at 7 p.m. Arena tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p1

Ferdinand the bottle calf makes a new friend while being led back from washing by owner Lilyan Heine, right, 10, and her friend Tenley Hultquist, 9, both members of the York Hawks 4-H Club, ahead of competition as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p8

Thomas Huneke with the Hardin Knights FFA Club washes a steer ahead of Saturday's competition as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p7

RIGHT: Silas Durick with the Hardin Knights 4-H Club, 10, stands with his bottle calf, Finn, and Matthew Mace’s crossbred cow ahead of competition as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p6

Riders with Johnny Rockett's Cycle Circus Live show start their performance as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p3

Will True with the York Hawks 4-H Club shows his angus breeding heifer as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
073022-cbn-news-westfair-p2

Norah Spencer with the Hazel Dell Challengers 4-H Club walks her Charolais breeding heifer around the arena as Westfair continues on Friday, July 29, 2022.
