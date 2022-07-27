 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Fun in the summer sun

  • 0
072722-cbn-news-hydrant-p1

From right, Aubrey Nano, Quinn Meyer and Stella Olsen, all 11, have a dance party in a water fountain during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties at Berwick Circle on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held Thursday at Chippewa Lane and 32nd Avenue. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072722-cbn-news-hydrant-p2

From left, Austin Winship, 9; his brother, Oliver, 5; and Gary Woody, 5; enjoy some flavored ice pops while sitting near a fountain.
072722-cbn-news-hydrant-p3

Christian Schlott, right, 14, carries his brother, Taylor, 12, through a water fountain.
072722-cbn-news-hydrant-p4

Kids splash around on Berwick Circle during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties at on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Chippewa Lane and 32nd Avenue. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
072722-cbn-news-hydrant-p5

Kids splash around on Berwick Circle during one the Council Bluffs Fire Department's twice-weekly hydrant parties at on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Chippewa Lane and 32nd Avenue. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Do you use the five second rule if food drops on the floor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert