 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Gogh with the flow

PHOTOS: Gogh with the flow

  • 0
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p7

Mandee Peterson with Lotus House of Yoga leads a class inside the Immersive Room of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p6

Mandee Peterson with Lotus House of Yoga leads a class inside the Immersive Room of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p5

Mandee Peterson with Lotus House of Yoga leads a class inside the Immersive Room of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p4

Area yoga practitioners participate in a class inside the Immersive Room of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p3

Area yoga practitioners participate in a class inside the Immersive Room of the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p2

Area yoga practitioners meditate as they participate in a class inside the Immersive Room of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
071722-cbn-news-van-gogh-yoga-p1

Area yoga practitioners participate in a class inside the Immersive Room of the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The yoga sessions are held every weekend morning through the end of July, and the classes are led by instructors from Lotus House of Yoga and One Tree Yoga. “Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life. Tickets for the exhibit and yoga classes can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kayak and canoe park opens in Mason City

Kayak and canoe park opens in Mason City

The park features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to existing pedestrian and bike trails and a parking area. A "fish ladder" is part of the park's design to provide a detour route for fish migration.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert