PHOTOS: Happy Fourth of July

Fireworks explode over Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Aaron Johnson, bottom, 8, and his sister, Hannah, 10, splash around at the beach while waiting for the annual fireworks display at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Members of the Bunch family have some fun in the water at the beach while waiting for the annual fireworks display at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022. Dozens of people relaxed in the sand and splashed around in the water as they waited for the sun to set ahead of the show.
Fireworks light up the sky as the sun sets behind Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Guests have some fun in the water at the beach while waiting for the annual fireworks display at Lake Manawa State Park on Friday, July 1, 2022. Dozens of people relaxed in the sand and splashed around in the water as they waited for the sun to set ahead of the show.
Fireworks explode over Lake Manawa State Park as guests watch from the beach on Friday, July 1, 2022. Dozens of people relaxed in the sand and splashed around in the water as they waited for the sun to set ahead of the annual fireworks display.
