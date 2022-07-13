PHOTOS: Hydration station

Be the first to know
The new campground at Iowa’s Lake Manawa State Park has opened, and it’s already a hit with visitors from near and far.
The park is home to an array of rides, ranging from a roller coaster so intense that it can suck the cell phone out of your shorts pocket to a slow-and-easy Ferris wheel with a fantastic view of the park.
The park features two portage ramps, a paved trail connecting to existing pedestrian and bike trails and a parking area. A "fish ladder" is part of the park's design to provide a detour route for fish migration.
Council Bluffs area residents will have two opportunities to view professionally programmed and launched fireworks this holiday weekend.
Belles' Play Garden is now open at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway.
