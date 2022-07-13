PHOTOS: Hydration station

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hydration station

Xander Wichman, 7, dons a fire helmet as he strolls along Avenue F during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive on July 14. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
Rick Miller, right, carries his grandson, Chiron Miller, 2, through a water fountain.
Levi Brannen, 9 months, crawls over a fire hose as kids splash around on Avenue F.
Azalea Stahl, 6, splashes a stream of water along Avenue F during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party.
Kids splash around on Avenue F during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Kids line up for flavored ice during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A girl stands in a water fountain as kids splash around on Avenue F during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Gresin Simet, 2, enjoys a flavored ice pop as kids splash around on Avenue F during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Rick Miller, center, carries his grandson, Chiron Miller, 2, through a water fountain during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party outside Roosevelt Elementary School on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
