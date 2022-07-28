 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Livestock on show at Westfair

PHOTOS: Livestock on show at Westfair

072822-cbn-news-westfair-p10

A goat stands in its pen as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p9

Lila Spencer with the Hazel Dell Challengers 4-H Club, 14, walks one of her crossbred hogs as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p8

Bella LaScala, left, and Kasey Lang with the Silver Keg Feeders 4-H Club sheer a crossbred sheep.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p7

Marianne Williams with the Westfair 4-H Horse Club, 13, tidies up a goat pen as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p6

Luciano Fidone, right, and others check out the 4-H Club goats and sheep on display as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p5

Chickens and other poultry are loaded in as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p4

Hunter Johnson, a member of the Crossroads Ag 4-H Club, holds a baby goat.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p3

Hudson Ross, center, 12, and Will True, left, 13, both members of the York Hawks 4-H Club, brush down some cattle as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p2

Madilyn Williams with the Crossroads Ag 4-H Club, 12, shows off one of her baby Nigerian goats.
072822-cbn-news-westfair-p1

Siblings Reece, left, 13, and Isabelle Vorthmann, right, 11, with the Silver Keg Feeders 4-H Club wash down their breeding heifers as Westfair continues on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
