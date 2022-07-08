 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
No party like a hydrant party

PHOTOS: No party like a hydrant party

  • 0
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p6

James Wheeler, who turns 14 on Monday, enjoys a flavored ice pop while standing in a water fountain.
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p5

Kids splash around on Curtis Street near Avenue F during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North 17th Street and Avenue F on July 12. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p4

Kids splash around on Curtis Street near Avenue F during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North 17th Street and Avenue F on July 12. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p3

Kids splash around on Curtis Street near Avenue F during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North 17th Street and Avenue F on July 12. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p2

Atlas Kampplain, 11 months, enjoys a flavored ice pop.
070822-cbn-news-hydrant-p1

From left, cousins Easton Schmitt, 7; Jack Kampplain, 8; Wednesday Kampplain, 6; and Aubree Harris, 7; enjoy a round of flavored ice pops to cool during the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party on Curtis Street near Avenue F on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North 17th Street and Avenue F on July 12. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lakin Family Park now open

Lakin Family Park now open

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the Lakin Family Park Wednesday morning. The park is connected to the existing YMCA …

Watch Now: Related Video

Basics for a better burger just in time for grilling season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert