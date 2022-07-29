 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queen of Westfair

PHOTOS: Queen of Westfair

Roger and Ann Vorthmann walk to the podium holding hands as they’re inducted into the Westfair Hall of Fame before the queen coronation ceremony at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
From left, Anna Newby, Sierra Fox, Olivia Matson, Peyton Scott and Sara Hudgell pose for photos following the 2022 Westfair queen coronation ceremony.
Olivia Matson poses for photos outside the the Richard Torneten Memorial Pavillion after being crowned the 2022 Westfair queen at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Matson was part of a 10-person queen court this year, which included Allison Black, Isabella Cain, Mira Dreyer, Avery Dyke, Sierra Fox, Sara Hudgell, Anna Newby, Peyton Scott and Emile Sorenson. Newby earned the Miss Citizenship title, Fox was named Miss Congeniality and Hudgell and Scott were crowned second and first runners up, respectively. Prior to the coronation, longtime fair supporters Roger and Ann Vorthmann were inducted into the Westfair Hall of Fame. More Westfair activities continue Friday, including the 4-H and FFA swine show at 7:30 a.m., the rabbit show at 8:30 a.m. and the heifer, cow and calf shows at 3 p.m. The carnival midway will be open, as well, and Cycle Circus Live will be putting on shows at 2 and 5 p.m. in the green space. Pony rides will also be available in the green space from 4 to 7 p.m. The night concludes with the Lucas Oil truck and tractor pull in the arena at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids.
Olivia Matson hugs friends and family members after being crowned the 2022 Westfair queen during the coronation ceremony inside the Richard Torneten Memorial Pavillion at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Last year's Westfair Queen Ashlyn Vorthmann, left, crowns Olivia Matson, at right, as the 2022 Westfair queen during the coronation ceremony inside the Richard Torneten Memorial Pavillion at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
