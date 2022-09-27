 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Railroad Days celebrates all things train and track

PHOTOS: Railroad Days celebrates all things train and track

  • 0
RR DAYS-trolley.jpg

Porkchop, one of the trolleys in the Ollie the Trolley fleet, picks up visitors at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum during Railroad Days Saturday.
RR DAYS-model engine2.jpg

Zeke, 2, operates the lights on a model of Union Pacific's "Big Boy" steam locomotive as his mom, Rachel Pavelka, holds him and his dad, Dakota, looks on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2022 at the Union Pacific Museum.
RR DAYS-model engine1.jpg

Jacoby Kephart, 4, operates the lights, bell and whistle on a model of the "Big Boy" steam locomotive Saturday at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum. Jacoby attended Railroad Days with his grandma, Suzanne Hansen of Council Bluffs, and his sisters, Lilly Wilson, 12, and Deziary Sulley, 6.
RR DAYS-Engine 915.jpg

Adam Kuenning helps his daughter, Amelia, 4, down the stairs after visiting the cab of Union Pacific Engine No. 915 at RailsWest Railroad Museum during Railroad Days on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover best way to take pills

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert