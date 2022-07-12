 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summerfest returns

PHOTOS: Summerfest returns

071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p6

Greg Kubert, center, a coach with the Omaha Lacrosse Club, shows kids various stick techniques during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The free event was hosted by the city's parks and recreation department and featured several family-friendly activities, including yard games, inflatable obstacle courses and demonstrations and workshops hosted by the lacrosse club.
071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p5

Artist Tom Friedman's "Looking Up" installation stands in the background as kids run through inflatable obstacle courses during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p4

Families enjoy an afternoon of fun of the riverfront during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The free event was hosted by the city's parks and recreation department and featured several family-friendly activities, including yard games, inflatable obstacle courses and demonstrations and workshops hosted by the lacrosse club.
071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p3

Jillian Benedict, right, and her son, Eli Hernandez, 8, color up the sidewalk using chalk as families enjoy the afternoon during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The free event was hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department and featured several family-friendly activities, including yard games, inflatable obstacle courses and demonstrations and workshops hosted by the Omaha Lacrosse Club.
071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p2

Greg Kubert, center, a coach with the Omaha Lacrosse Club, teaches Cillian Saucier of Glenwood, at right, 3, how to shoot using a stick during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The free event was hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department and featured several family-friendly activities, including yard games, inflatable obstacle courses and demonstrations and workshops hosted by the lacrosse club.
071222-cbn-news-summerfest-p1

Baylee Batt, right, 12, and her dad, Ryan, compete in a game of ladder golf as they enjoy a summer afternoon on the riverfront during the Summerfest event at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The free event was hosted by the city's parks and recreation department and featured several family-friendly activities, including yard games, inflatable obstacle courses and demonstrations and workshops hosted by the Omaha Lacrosse Club.
