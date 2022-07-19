PHOTOS: Tee time

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Omaha skyline is seen in the background as Judd and Jerry Knispel cruise from hole to hole at Dodge Riverside Golf Course during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni & Friends fundraiser tournament on Friday, July 15, 2022.
From left, Roger Showers, Kent Vuagniaux, Mike Bandomer and Rich Mayer finish up on the ninth green at Dodge Riverside Golf Course during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni & Friends fundraiser tournament on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Brooke Hubbard tees off on the first hole at Dodge Riverside Golf Course during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni & Friends fundraiser tournament on Friday, July 15, 2022.
From right, Rachelle Edwards celebrates with Brooke Hubbard and Shannon Bingham following a successful drive on the first tee at Dodge Riverside Golf Course during the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Alumni & Friends fundraiser tournament on Friday, July 15, 2022. The foundation's Alumni & Friends program connects Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High School graduates with each other and community resources, and keeps classes connected with reunions and social events like the golf tournament.
