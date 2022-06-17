 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fire department's hydrant parties return

Alonzo Markham holds his son, Malakhi, 1, as kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at Baldwin Circle on June 21. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.
Dellanie Hernandez, 8, top, stands on top of Lily Norris, 11, like a surf board as they splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer.
Cassidy Owens, 6, runs through a fountain as kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer.
Aaron Williams with the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal's office, center, chats with kids outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
A pup gets in on the fun as kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Kids splash around outside Roberts Park during the first Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party of the summer on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
