PHOTOS & VIDEO: Raices event celebrates Mexican culture

Members of Raices de Mexico, a nonprofit group based out of Omaha, perform folkloric and indigenous dances at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Nancy Herrera, a representative with the organization, said Raices de Mexico was formed in 2008 with the mission of sharing Mexican culture through showcasing various traditional dances from regions in the country. She said that along with growing as dancers, Raices de Mexico hopes to help its students grow culturally and emotionally as well, informing them of the culture of their ancestors. The group performs throughout the year across Iowa and Nebraska. The performance was free and sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.
Nataly Brito Vega, 7, (left) and fellow members of Raices de Mexico, a nonprofit group based out of Omaha, perform folkloric and indigenous dances at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday.
Members of Raices de Mexico, a nonprofit group based out of Omaha, perform folkloric and indigenous dances at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday.
Valeria Hernandez, 16, and fellow members of Raices de Mexico, a nonprofit group based out of Omaha, perform folkloric and indigenous dances at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Nancy Herrera, a representative with the organization, said Raices de Mexico was formed in 2008 with the mission of sharing Mexican culture through showcasing various traditional dances from regions in the country. She said that along with growing as dancers, Raices de Mexico hopes to help its students grow culturally and emotionally as well, informing them of the culture of their ancestors. The group performs throughout the year across Iowa and Nebraska. The performance was free and sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.
Amelia Moncada, center, and fellow members of Raices de Mexico, a nonprofit group based out of Omaha, perform folkloric and indigenous dances at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday. Nancy Herrera, a representative with the organization, said Raices de Mexico was formed in 2008 with the mission of sharing Mexican culture through showcasing various traditional dances from regions in the country. She said that along with growing as dancers, Raices de Mexico hopes to help its students grow culturally and emotionally as well, informing them of the culture of their ancestors. The group performs throughout the year across Iowa and Nebraska. The performance was free and sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.
