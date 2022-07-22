 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walkin’ on sunshine

PHOTOS: Walkin' on sunshine

072222-cbn-news-pools-p6

Dalton Hadaway, 14, leaps from the diving board while swimming at Pirate Cove Water Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The City of Council Bluffs is hosting a community summer party at its other public pool, Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29. The theme for the pool party is "Retro Night," and the event will feature games, prizes and a 60s and 70s music playlist. The concession stand will be selling root beer floats and a taco truck will be parked outside serving up dinner. The cost is $5 per person.
072222-cbn-news-pools-p5

Swimmers line up to use the diving board while swimming at Pirate Cove Water Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
072222-cbn-news-pools-p4

Kids splash around in the pool at Pirate Cove Water Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
072222-cbn-news-pools-p3

Zander Glenn, left, 21 months, and his cousin, Mason Glenn, 3, play in the kiddie pool.
072222-cbn-news-pools-p2

Grady Fuller, center, 2, plays with his mom, Megan, while spending the afternoon swimming at Pirate Cove Water Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
072222-cbn-news-pools-p1

Valerie Lovelady, right, plays with her son, Axton, 2, while spending the afternoon swimming at Pirate Cove Water Park on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
