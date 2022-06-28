 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Wheels of Courage

Classic, customized and otherwise-cool cars are on display at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The car show was a fundraiser for the Spirit of Courage Charitable Patient Care Fund at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, which helps cancer patients with critical treatment-related expenses, as well as everyday living expenses such as transportation, medications and utilities. 
From left, Dave Collins and his son Eddie, 3, and Tommy, 16 months, check out a 1993 Chevrolet half ton 2500 monster truck at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Classic, customized and otherwise-cool cars are on display at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 
Rico Barrientos of La Vista, Neb., wipes down his 1982 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser.
From right, Victor and Jacque Holmes of Bellevue, Neb., check out the classic, customized and otherwise-cool cars on display at Quaker Steak & Lube with their son, KJ, 4, during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 
Classic, customized and otherwise-cool cars are on display.
Clockwise from top, Dave Collins and his sons Tommy, 16 months, and Eddie, 3, check out the classic, customized and otherwise-cool cars are on display at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 
Kenny Talcott wipes down his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 
From left, Kevin Rutland, his grandson, Ayden Fairman, 14, and his wife, Anne, check out the cars on display.
A 1972 Mercury Cougar XR7 owned by Jim Thomas is guarded by its namesake while parked on display at Quaker Steak & Lube during the annual Wheels of Courage car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 
