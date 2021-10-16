Pickleball league now available in Council Bluffs

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club to offer the city’s first pickleball league.

The league is a double league open to those 10-years-old and older and the season runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17 with doubleheader games played on Wednesday nights. There are eight regular season matches and playoffs for the league will begin on Dec. 1.

“Invented in 1965, pickleball is a paddle sport played using a plastic ball with holes,” a press release said. “The game combines the fundamentals of tennis, ping-pong and badminton and can be played as doubles or singles. Pickleball is played on indoor or outdoor courts measuring one fourth the size of a standard tennis court with a lower net.”

The league is open to all skill levels and is split into two groups — one for those 39-years-old and younger and one for those 40-years-old and older. Even though it’s a doubles league, those who don’t have a partner will be matched with someone else based on applications.

“This is a trial period for the league to see how we can improve on the set up,” said Daniel Bettmann, recreation and events manager for Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation. “The plan is to offer at least another one or two leagues in January.”

