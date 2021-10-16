 Skip to main content
Pickleball league now available in Council Bluffs
101621-cbn-pickleball-p1

From left, Terri Burr, Kathy Kennedy, Karen Harned and Bill Feekin join their paddles at midcourt, a traditional act of sportsmanship in pickleball, following a match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday. The city’s new pickleball league is a doubles league open to those 10 and older and the season runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17 with doubleheader games played on Wednesday nights. There are eight regular season matches and playoffs for the league will begin on Dec. 1.

 JOE SHEARER photos, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club to offer the city’s first pickleball league.

The league is a double league open to those 10-years-old and older and the season runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 17 with doubleheader games played on Wednesday nights. There are eight regular season matches and playoffs for the league will begin on Dec. 1.

101621-cbn-pickleball-p8

Terri Burr, right, watches as her teammate Kathy Kennedy returns a shot during a pickleball match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday.

“Invented in 1965, pickleball is a paddle sport played using a plastic ball with holes,” a press release said. “The game combines the fundamentals of tennis, ping-pong and badminton and can be played as doubles or singles. Pickleball is played on indoor or outdoor courts measuring one fourth the size of a standard tennis court with a lower net.”

The league is open to all skill levels and is split into two groups — one for those 39-years-old and younger and one for those 40-years-old and older. Even though it’s a doubles league, those who don’t have a partner will be matched with someone else based on applications.

“This is a trial period for the league to see how we can improve on the set up,” said Daniel Bettmann, recreation and events manager for Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation. “The plan is to offer at least another one or two leagues in January.”

101621-cbn-pickleball-p2

Kathy Symonds, left, and Ron Doering team up during a pickleball match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Registration for the league is $20 per person and registration is open at bit.ly/3DC18Bc until Monday. All equipment needed is provided for the matches.

“Thanks to the partnership with Council Bluffs Area Pickleball, we’re able to offer this league and provide our kids and adults another opportunity to lead an active and healthy lifestyle in Council Bluffs,” Bettmann said.

101621-cbn-pickleball-p3

Karen Harned, left, returns a volley while playing pickleball with Carol Dudzik, right, at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

The Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club will host two open houses at the Iowa West Field house, 5 Arena Way, so people can learn more about pickleball, the league, meet potential playing partners and there will be open pickleball play. The open houses are Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball club visit cbapb.com or call 712-890-5291.

101621-cbn-pickleball-p4

From left, Ron Doering, Kathy Symonds, Carol Dudzik and Karen Harned compete at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
101621-cbn-pickleball-p5

From left, Karen Harned, Carol Dudzik, Kathy Symonds and Ron Doering join their paddles at midcourt, a traditional act of sportsmanship in pickleball, following a match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
101621-cbn-pickleball-p6

Ron Doering returns a serve during a pickleball match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
101621-cbn-pickleball-p7

Kathy Kennedy returns a serve during a pickleball match at the Iowa West Pickleball courts on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
