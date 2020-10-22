Portions of Wilson Island reopens to visitors, campground area remains closed

A portion of Wilson Island State Recreation Area was reopened to the public on Thursday, for hunting, hiking and for boaters to access the Missouri River and Backwater Chute, 19 months after floodwaters first inundated the public area, and then stayed for nine months.

Wilson Island’s popular campground and associated camping facilities will remain closed as work continues to get it back open for the spring of 2021.

While the campground remains closed, the public can access the 500 plus acre recreation area for hunting, to view fall colors or go for a scenic drive. There’s roughly five miles of trails available for hiking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and mountain biking. The public will notice a few signs that restrict vehicle access for public safety reasons.

“We are much looking forward to getting reopened, not just for camping,” said Michael Johnson, of Missouri Valley, president of Friends of Wilson Island since the group was formed in 2008. “We go hiking quite a bit, our friends hunt there. For the fishermen, Wilson Island has one of the busiest boat ramps when its open.”