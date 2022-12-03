Pottawattamie Conservation getting Mt. Crescent ready for ski season

As temperatures continue to drop, the anticipation for ski season is on the rise and Pottawattamie Conservation is hard at work making sure Mt. Crescent will be ready to go on opening day.

Conservation is hoping for a soft opening of the ski hill the weekend of Dec. 10, but that is largely dependent on weather conditions, the county’s ability to make snow and whether their snow is going to stick.

The tentative opening day is Saturday, Dec. 17, though that, too, is dependent on the weather.

“It could be slightly before or after,” said Kylie Gumpert, Promotions and Outreach Coordinator for Pottawattamie Conservation. “Our team began nighttime snowmaking this week and plans to continue as long as nighttime temperatures are low. By making large snow piles overnight now, we can combat the next couple of warm days and get a head start on what looks like is going to be great overnight snowmaking weather next week.”

To help facilitate the snowmaking, the county has updated much of the infrastructure at the ski hill, like new snowmaking machines and electrical updates that will allow the county to make snow on runs that previously relied on natural snow.

The county also tripled the size of the snowmaking pond.

Gumpert suggests skiers and snowboarders keep an eye on the Mt. Crescent Facebook page for important ski hill updates.

“It’s very important to us that we’re open and running by holiday break so that families and their out-of-town guests can come out and enjoy some winter fun during the holidays,” Gumpert said.

When the ski hill does open, visitors will find it well staffed, with only a few positions left to fill, Gumpert said.

“We’ve set our schedule for the year and are staffing accordingly, so don’t anticipate this to impact hours of operation,” Gumpert said. “The county is committed to providing a consistent experience for visitors and ensuring they can count on Mt. Crescent to be open when it says it will be.”

The county is currently looking for skiing and snowboarding instructors, and will be holding a job fair today (Saturday) at Mt. Crescent, from 9 a.m. to noon, with on-the-spot interviews. Applicants must be 18 or older, and need to bring a photo ID and Social Security card.

Perks of the job include free skiing and snowboarding, free rentals and discounted food, according to the job fair website.

There are a variety of lesson plans for shredders of all ages and skill levels, from children just learning how to ski to seasoned veterans who want a refresher course. Most lessons are taught in groups, but there are also private one-on-one options available.

For more information about season passes and lessons, visit skicrescent.com. Pottawattamie County residents receive a 25% discount on season passes and lift tickets.