Pottawattamie Conservation: 'Go Wild' so students can see the wild

The Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation will hold a Go Wild for Conservation party and auction to raise money for field trip scholarships for local schools.
To reach the online auction, which is open until 7 p.m. Thursday, text PCF to 72727 or visit pottcountyia.home.qtego.net. A live auction will be held following that.
The Go Wild for Conservation party will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Plaza courtyard at the Mid-America Center Entertainment District.
“Supporting student outdoor education and experiences is extremely important — especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Kelli O’Brien, president of the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation. “We want to make sure young residents have that opportunity in Pottawattamie County.”
The outdoor fundraiser, limited to those 21 and older, will feature live raptors, food from Barleys and a beer tasting from Full Fledged Brewing Co., according to a press release from the conservation service.
The event is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser for the Get On Board program, which provides funding for school field trips, according to Kylie Gumpert, promotions and outreach coordinator for Pottawattamie Conservation. The scholarships are not just for individual students but for whole classes.
“We work with our fundraisers to raise money every year to give every school in Pottawattamie County a chance to bring a class out to one of our parks,” she said. “Sometimes for a school, funding might be a problem.”
Gumpert noticed that some students who attended day camps over the summer at Hitchcock Nature Center were initially a little apprehensive about the outdoors and some of the elements they might encounter — whether that might be the terrain, foliage, animals or insects — but became more comfortable with nature by the end of the camp.
“That’s pretty cool to see,” she said.
The event is made possible by sponsors Union Pacific Railroad, American Wealth Partners, Petersen Law PLLC, Snyder & Associates, Judd Knispel-State Farm and Thien Farm Management.
Tickets are $50 each. To reserve a ticket, go to pottconservation.com, scroll down to Upcoming Events, click on Go Wild for Conservation 2021 — online event and follow the instructions inside the yellow box.