Pottawattamie Conservation: 'Go Wild' so students can see the wild

The Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation will hold a Go Wild for Conservation party and auction to raise money for field trip scholarships for local schools.

To reach the online auction, which is open until 7 p.m. Thursday, text PCF to 72727 or visit pottcountyia.home.qtego.net. A live auction will be held following that.

The Go Wild for Conservation party will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Plaza courtyard at the Mid-America Center Entertainment District.

“Supporting student outdoor education and experiences is extremely important — especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Kelli O’Brien, president of the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation. “We want to make sure young residents have that opportunity in Pottawattamie County.”

The outdoor fundraiser, limited to those 21 and older, will feature live raptors, food from Barleys and a beer tasting from Full Fledged Brewing Co., according to a press release from the conservation service.

The event is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser for the Get On Board program, which provides funding for school field trips, according to Kylie Gumpert, promotions and outreach coordinator for Pottawattamie Conservation. The scholarships are not just for individual students but for whole classes.