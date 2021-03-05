Pottawattamie County Conservation to begin Hikin’ With a Nature Nerd events in April

New from Pottawattamie County Conservation in 2021, Hikin’ With a Nature Nerd is a series of naturalist-led hikes aimed at exploring the rhythm of nature in southwest Iowa. Each hike will set out to explore new areas of county parks and will include exploration of the area’s native ecosystem through the changing seasons.

Events include:

April 2: 10 a.m. — Parking lot at Crescent Wildlife Area, Crescent

April 7: 6 p.m. — Fox Run Ridge Trailhead at Hitchcock Nature Center, Honey Creek

April 27: 6 p.m. — Young Pond Parking Lot at Farm Creek Public Wildlife Area, Carson

Cost for these programs is $5 per person per program and includes park admission. Attendees must be age 14 and older. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Visit pottconservation.com to register for any of the April event dates.

Each hike will last one to two hours with the distance traveled being dictated by the interests of the group and the will of nature. These hikes will include pedestrian travel over uneven terrain, including off trail travel. Hikes may at times be strenuous but pacing will be set by the group making them perfect for any hiker, from novice to experienced. Water bottles, bug spray, and sunblock are all recommended, dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.