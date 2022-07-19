Pottawattamie County Fair to offer livestock, exhibits, music and more

Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry – along with rabbits, goats, hogs and a few others species — to the Pottawattamie County Fair!

The county’s original fair, sometimes called the East Pottawattamie County Fair, will be in full swing Wednesday through Sunday at the Pottawattamie County Fairgrounds in Avoca, with the premium auction following at 9 a.m. Monday, according to a flyer posted on the East Pottawattamie County Extension Facebook page.

This year’s fair will include all of the usual livestock and exhibit judging, as well as the crowning of the 2022 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen and Junior Queen, grandstand shows, live music, demonstrations, games, food and fun. The 4-H food stand will be open daily on the fairgrounds.

Bear Grove Chainsaw Carvings will provide demonstrations at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday night will be Food Truck Night, as well as Family Night, with pre-fair event awards, a Prince and Princess Contest, bounce houses, carnival games and prizes, followed by the crowning of the 2022 Pottawattamie County Fair Queen and Junior Queen.

On Friday, a Youth Cornhole Tournament will be held at 2 p.m., followed by a 4-H Club Volleyball Tournament at 4 p.m. sponsored by the CYC.

Saturday’s beef show will be followed by an open Stuffed Animal Pet Show for children ages 1-8 hosted by the Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tenant-Walnut FFA and a 4-H/Clover Kids Beef Costume Show. The Fair Olympics, hosted by the Youth Council, will begin at 2 p.m.

The Pottawattamie County Fair Idol Karaoke Contest will begin at noon on Sunday.

Grandstand shows will include:

Thursday, 7-10 p.m. — Live music by Riverside Drive (free)

Friday, 8-midnight — Live music by The Mighty Mayhem (free); Grandstand Concessions and Beer Garden open

Saturday, 5 p.m. — WIMRA Mud Bogs ($7 gate, $20 pit pass; children 5 & younger free); Grandstand Concessions and Beer Garden open

Sunday, 2 p.m. — Truck & Tractor Pull ($7 gate, $20 pit pass; children 5 & younger free

For a complete schedule, go to extension.iastate.edu/eastpottawattamie and click on the Facebook mark.