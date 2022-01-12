Pottawattamie County Trails Association to host Ullr Bash bicycle ride Saturday

The Pottawattamie County Trails Association will host a 20-mile round-trip bike ride from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back on Jan. 15 to raise money for continued trails development in the county.

In addition to the ride down the award-winning Wabash Trace Nature Trail, the inaugural Ullr Bash (pronounced “oo-lar”) event will feature raffles, a silent auction and winter-themed food and activities at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Approximately 35 donors including private individuals, local businesses and universities have contributed goods and services to be auctioned off in support of the organization’s mission of planning and development of a cross-county multi-use trail that will eventually connect Council Bluffs with multiple communities in Pott County.

“Our organization is largely reliant on donations to continue the work we do, and we’re excited at the response we’ve gotten from supporters so far as we get ready to launch this inaugural winter ride,” said Courtney Harter, chair of the Pottawattamie County Trails Association.

The inaugural Ullr Bash event joins the trails association’s lineup of a trail run/enduro and obstacle run events in the spring and fall at Arrowhead Park in Neola along with the BIKEtober in the Bluffs bike ride that is put on every year in October. Ullr is a Norse god often associated with skiing and winter sports.

“Our board for months has been discussing adding fun new events to get people active on our existing trails, and the Ullr Bash is the culmination of the latest effort to invite people to enjoy being out in the elements,” Harter said.

Registration costs for the event are $30 for riders and $20 for people who want to skip the ride and only attend the fundraiser at Tobey Jack’s. Registration fees for day-of participants increase to $40.

The ride begins and ends at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park on East South Omaha Bridge Road near Lewis Central High School. Registration includes the $2 daily trail use fee for the Wabash Trace, which is maintained by Southwest Iowa Nature Trails.

For more information or to register, visit UllrBash.com.