Presentation on possibilities of past or present life on Mars at C.B. Public Library on Monday

The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., will host a presentation, “NASA’s next Mars mission: Perseverance — The Mars 2020 Rover,” by astronomy expert Paul Cirillo at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Cirillo will speak about the Mars Rover in Meeting Room B, and virtually over Zoom on Facebook. The Mars 2020 Rover, Perseverance, is headed to the Red Planet, and is expected to land in early 2021.

“Perseverance, Mars latest rover, is part of NASA’s long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet,” a press release said. “Perseverance will be using a drill that can collect core samples and set them aside on the surface of Mars for a future mission to potentially return them to Earth.”

This mission is to look for signs of from the ancient past of “habitable conditions” on Mars as well as microbial life.

“It’s a very exciting mission,” Cirillo said. “We are looking for past or present life on Mars.”

He said all the signs of past or present life on Mars are there, so it could be quite possible.

“If we find that there is life, past or present, than that would be momentous.”