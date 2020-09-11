Presentation on possibilities of past or present life on Mars at C.B. Public Library on Monday

The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., will host a presentation, “NASA’s next Mars mission: Perseverance — The Mars 2020 Rover,” by astronomy expert Paul Cirillo at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Cirillo will speak about the Mars Rover in Meeting Room B, and virtually over Zoom on Facebook. The Mars 2020 Rover, Perseverance, is headed to the Red Planet, and is expected to land in early 2021.
“Perseverance, Mars latest rover, is part of NASA’s long-term effort of robotic exploration of the Red Planet,” a press release said. “Perseverance will be using a drill that can collect core samples and set them aside on the surface of Mars for a future mission to potentially return them to Earth.”
This mission is to look for signs of from the ancient past of “habitable conditions” on Mars as well as microbial life.
“It’s a very exciting mission,” Cirillo said. “We are looking for past or present life on Mars.”
He said all the signs of past or present life on Mars are there, so it could be quite possible.
“If we find that there is life, past or present, than that would be momentous.”
Cirillo became interested in astronomy and space exploration after watching the Space Race in the 60s while growing up.
After obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey, he has since become a member of the New Jersey Astronomical Association, which operates the largest public observatory in New Jersey.
“Cirillo has a style of communicating, which allows audiences to easily understand and enjoy his presentations on the wonders of the universe and how NASA is exploring it,” said the release.
He is a volunteer outreach “ambassador” for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, according to astronomynj.com/about-me-feedback/, and founded Somerset County’s 4-H Space & Astronomy Club. He has been the leader of the club for 10 years.
“The mission will also demonstrate technologies that address the challenges of future human expeditions to Mars,” said the release. “These include testing a method for producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, identifying resources, improving landing techniques and characterizing weather, dust, and other potential environmental conditions that could affect future astronauts living and working on Mars.”
“I hope with this presentation I can pass on the excitement of space exploration to others,” he said. “This is humanity using ways to explore our solar system.”
Seating is limited due to COVID-19 so reservations are highly encouraged. Call 712-323-7553 ext. 132 to make a reservation or for more information.
