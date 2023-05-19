The City of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the Recreation On-The-Move series for 2023.

Recreation On-The-Move is a free drop-in program with fun, pop-up recreational programming throughout the parks of Council Bluffs. The activities are designed for kids to attend with friends, parents or caregivers and will feature a different theme with related games and activities.

At each event, Parks and Recreation staff will set up activities from the Recreation On-The-Move truck, including bag toss, baseball tic-tac-toe, parachutes, giant Jenga, sidewalk chalk and various sporting equipment. The Imagination Playground is a new addition to the collection. Imagination Playground’s big blue blocks transform any space into a play space that encourages learning, social development, movement and fun. The waterproof foam blocks are shaped into bricks, cylinders, chutes, channels and connectors and inspire children to stack, line up and move around to design their own play environment.

In addition to the well-equipped mobile recreation vehicle, each event will have a specific focus.

“Recreation On-The-Move brings sports and activities into the Council Bluffs neighborhoods,” said Recreation and Events Manager Dan Bettmann. “This event series gives kids and families another way to enjoy healthy outdoor activities and maybe learn a new skill along the way.”

Bettmann and his team have arranged for local experts to provide demonstrations and training for baseball, pickleball and soccer at certain events. The Bee City committee is helping with the native plant giveaway in June by offering tips and tricks for pollinator gardens.

“Everyone is welcome at Recreation On-The-Move, and we look forward to growing our community of park enthusiasts,” Bettmann said.

The 2023 Recreation On-The-Move schedule can be found online and is also listed below:

Baseball at the CB Rec Complex — May 30, 6 to 8 p.m.

Pickleball and Soccer at Cochran Park — June 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

Plant Giveaway and Blue Blocks at Vincent Bluff — June 23, 1 to 3 p.m.

Gaga Ball and Yard Games at Valley View Park — July 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

Outdoor Fun at Sunset Park — July 28, 1 to 3 p.m.

Recreation On-The-Move events are subject to change and will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Check Facebook @CityofCB for updates.