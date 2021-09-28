RECtoberfest returns to River's Edge Park in October

To bring local teens and their friends together, Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will host RECtoberfest on Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

Activities at the outdoor event are designed to increase awareness around Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation and increase socialization, physical activity and recreation participation among teenagers in the community, according to a press release.

“We have identified a need to engage our local tweens and teens and provide them with more options for entertainment and recreation,” said Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann in the release. “The interests of kids ages 11-18 were carefully considered when planning RECtoberfest activities.”

The free event will feature inflatable obstacle courses, miniature golf, airbrush tattoos, a selfie station, yard games and more. Those who attend will receive a raffle ticket at each activity they participate in and prize drawings will happen throughout the afternoon.

For more information see the Facebook event at bit.ly/3kNb4B2.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.