Remote control plane, helicopter training planned for Boy Scouts
Remote control plane, helicopter training planned for Boy Scouts

Area Boy Scouts are invited to a remote control helicopter and airplane training session in Council Bluffs. The training will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday at Twin City Eagles Squadron RC Flying Field, south of Ameristar Casino on River Road.

Area Boy Scouts are invited to a remote control helicopter and airplane training session in Council Bluffs.

The training will take place from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday at Twin City Eagles Squadron RC Flying Field, south of Ameristar Casino on River Road, according to organizer Ray Cooper, a remote control aviation enthusiast and a member of the Boy Scout Troop 510 leadership team.

Cooper said attendees will learn all aspects of the hobby, including how an airplane flies, how the controls work, instructions on how to build from a kit and how to fly an RC airplane or helicopter. Experienced trainers will be on site to help. Cooper said some requirements may be covered for aviation merit badge. The event is open to area Boy Scouts and Webelos members and their families. For any questions or to RSVP call Cooper at 402-290-3168.

