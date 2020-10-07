Six community trout stocking locations -- including Big Lake -- ready for anglers to catch trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at six of the 18 community trout stocking locations across Iowa as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

The following locations are ready for anglers to catch trout: Big Lake, (Council Bluffs), Banner Lake (Indianola), Sand Lake (Marshalltown), Moorland Pond (Fort Dodge), North Prairie Lake (Cedar Falls) and Heritage Pond (Dubuque).

All fall community trout stockings will be unannounced and there will not be any family fishing events to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Check the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/trout and watch for future press releases to find out when the remaining community trout locations have been stocked. All community trout stocking locations should be stocked by Nov. 4.

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.