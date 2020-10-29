Stargazing: Blue Moon shines over southwest Iowa on Saturday

The full moon on Saturday is the second one occurring in October. Folklore refers to this phenomenon as a “blue moon”, though it will have no bluish coloration whatsoever and has no scientific value at all.

Something else to mention about this particular moon is that it will be at that position in its orbit known as apogee and will be shining on us from 252,522 miles away, its furthest point from Earth for the rest of 2020.

Getting back to the “blue moon,” this term has been around for over 400 years and just like the idea that the moon was made of green cheese is just one of those absurdities that come around every now and then.

There were times, however, when volcanic debris carried high into the atmosphere filtered the moon’s light to the point it did indeed have a pale bluish tinge for over two years. Such was the case in 1883 when the Indonesian volcano Krakatoa blew its lid.

This year, however, any discoloration of the moon will be from the tremendous amount of smoke being carried into our upper atmospheric layers from the grass and forest fires in Colorado and along the west coast.